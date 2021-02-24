The Southwest Washington Symphony is accepting scholarship applications for private music students until March 1 at swwasymphony.org.
Scholarships will be distributed April 1. Students living in Cowlitz, Columbia, Clatsop, Pacific and Wahkiakum counties can apply.
Applicants must have had some prior musical training, either in school or through private study. Instrumental applicants must be enrolled in grades 5 to 12. Vocal music applicants must be in grades 8 to 12.
Applicants are required to supply contact information for a person, such as a school music teacher or private instructor, who can attest to the seriousness of the applicant’s commitment.
