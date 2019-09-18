MANZANITA – Shorty & the Mustangs will bring their blend of western swing, honky tonk and roots country music to the Hoffman Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. on Oct. 12. Tickets are $10. Cash only.
Lara Carlisle’s heart felt singing could get folks out on the dance floor with a Patsy Cline torch song or a Gram Parsons rocker. Ken Woodside and Phil Hornik, on drums and bass, lay down a strong dance beat while Mike Moore on guitar, and Mitch ‘Big Tex’ Gilbert on steel guitar put in the twang and tears. Marilee Hord sings beautiful duets with Carlisle and plays fiddle.
Shorty & the Mustangs was formed 1996. They play the bars and honky tonks regularly around Portland and sometimes at local farmers markets and festivals.
The band’s first two CDs, “First Go’ Round” and “Almost Live at Duff’s Garage” have sold out and are now collector’s items. They released their third album, “Stumptown Swing!,” which features all original songs, in 2014.
The Hoffman Center is located at 594 Laneda Ave.
