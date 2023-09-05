LONG BEACH, Wash. — Swedish singer-songwriter Sofia Talvik will perform songs from her new album “Center of the Universe” at the Peninsula Arts Center at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Talvik made the record with two American musicians. It was recorded over the course of a week at a traditional wooden house in a rural, historic Swedish village. Birds can even be heard singing along from outside on the album.
“Many of the songs were written during the pandemic, including two songs for a good friend who passed away, as well as reflections about war and refugees, in particular about the Ukraine,” Talvik said of the new record. “There has been a lot to write about these past couple of years.”
Touring in her 1989 Winnebago Warrior Lil’Chief with husband Jonas Westin on driving duty and sound design, Talvik will share stories and music evoking the sounds of Laurel Canyon and coffeehouses of the 1960s and ’70s.
Tickets are $20. For more information, visit www.peninsulaartscenter.org.
