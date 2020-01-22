SEASIDE — The 6th Annual Tillamook Head Gathering for the benefit of the arts at Seaside High School will be held Sunday at the Seaside Convention Center, 415 First Avenue. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for browsing the silent auction and the program will begin at 5 p.m.
This year’s entertainment will feature The Orbitonz band plus performances by the Seaside High School A Capella Choir and Jazz Band. Advance tickets will be available for $10 at Seaside Coffee House, Beach Books, Cannon Beach Book Company and the high school’s business office. Tickets will be available at the door for $15.
The Tillamook Head Gathering was created to encourage the exposure and inspiration of arts beyond the walls of Seaside High School. In the past 5 years, the gathering has raised nearly $30,000 and has supported projects such as literary field trips, SHS Arts Day, the choir performance at Disneyland, creative workshops, visiting speakers, art supplies and musical instruments.
For more information call 503-468-9919.
