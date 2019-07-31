LONG BEACH – The Picture Attic presents its summer sampler of art and music, featuring new artists and local musicians, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
There will be food and refreshments. The Picture Attic is located at 711 Pacific Ave N, Long Beach, Wash.
Steve Frost will start the musical entertainment at 3:30, with George Coleman playing his guitar at 4:45 followed by Marian DeCiccio at 6 p.m.
Viewers can see and purchase new art from local artists including Vicki Carter, Linda King and Sue Svendsen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.