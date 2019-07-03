ASTORIA – Grab your lunch and enjoy a matinee movie at the Clatsop Community College Library this summer starting Tuesday, July 9, at 1 p.m. with a segment from the series “Magic Numbers: Hannah Fry’s Mysterious World of Math.”
Popcorn will be provided. The program runs July 9 through Aug. 15 with two screenings of each film, once at noon on Tuesday and again on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Each screening is about an hour long and will be held in the Library Lounge at the college’s Astoria campus, 1651 Lexington Ave.
“Numbers as God” will be shown again at 1 p.m. on July 11; on July 16 and 18 there will be a screening of “New Farms, Big Success, with Three Rock Star Farmers”; “Asteroids — Space Colonies” plays July 23 and 25; “The Key to Consciousness, A Journey into The Stuff of Thoughts — Brain Power” plays July 30 and Aug. 1; “Shanghai Deco” will be shown Aug. 6 and 8 and “First Face of America” plays Aug. 13 and 15.
The college’s summer library hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
For more information, visit clatsopcc.edu/library or call 503-338-2462.
