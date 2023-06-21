ILWACO, Wash. — A series of summer camps for third through eighth grade students begin this week at Ilwaco Artworks, with a focus on place-based art and ecology.
The series begins with a three-day workshop on stop-motion animation, hosted by artist Aarica North from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Additional workshops will focus on sculpting with nature with Ana Anu and screen printing with Azenath Lizárraga and Ian Greer.
Tuition is $75 for each three-day series, including a snack and all art materials. For more information, visit www.souwesterlodge.com/summercamp2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.