ASTORIA – Visit the studio of HiiH Lights, makers of custom handmade paper lights for home commercial settings, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, during its SUMMER Bazaar.
The event is a celebration of the homegrown and the handmade. The studio is located at 89120 Lewis and Clark Road.
There will be vegetables and locally raised meats, wind chimes, bags, garments,
succulent planters, homemade children’s clothing and toys, naturally dyed silks and linens, wood furniture, bags, jewelry, greeting cards, soap, ceramics, gourmet ice cream, art prints, sculpture, hand knit + crocheted gifts, paintings, cutting boards, tacos and handmade paper lights.
HiiH Lights holds monthly tours of its studio every second Saturday and by appointment. Their work can also be found at Imogen Gallery in Astoria.
For more information, call 503-493-4367 or visit HiiHLights.com
