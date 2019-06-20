Summer Art Camp kicks off in Cannon Beach

CANNON BEACH — Burgeoning artists form ages 3 to adult can attend the Cannon Beach Arts Association’s 17th annual Summer Art Camp Monday-Friday, July 8-12.
Morning art classes are from 10 a.m. to noon; afternoon classes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Three-day classes are available both morning and afternoon, as well as Adult Art Camp for ages 18-plus.
A pop-up exhibition displaying camper creations will take place at the Cannon Beach Gallery with an opening reception 11 am.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 13.
Tuition ranges from $45-$85 per class. Scholarships are still available upon request; please inquire for an application. Discount offered for CBAA members.
Brochures in English and Spanish with class descriptions, registration forms, and camp locations available online cannonbeacharts.org/summerartcamp2019 and at Cannon Beach Gallery 1064 S. Hemlock. Questions may be emailed to artcamp@cannonbeacharts.org. For Spanish inquiries please email info@cannonbeacharts.org.
