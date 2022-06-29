I am in my 70s and looking ahead. At what point do our treasures become a burden? I have a house full of stuff. Granted, some of it is junk and clutter, but many items have stories behind them. I feel like I am the guardian of treasures passed on to me. It is not a materialistic attachment but an acceptance that I am the keeper of our family history.
I am one of seven children, and we were all blessed with more family stuff than we could manage. Just because it is old doesn’t mean we need to keep it, either. My attachment is to memories of my grandparents and parents, the comfort and importance they placed on them. In addition, after 45 years of marriage and two children, we added substantially to the quantity and the magnitude of stuff and memories.
I have been abundantly blessed, and I am truly grateful. But I also remember the burden we had in dispersing my family’s possessions when they downsized from a five story house, filled to the brim, to a two story condominium. It took us years and lots of vacation time to do the work.
After my dad died and mom moved to assisted living, we gathered at the condominium. We amicably took turns choosing items one by one. We had an appraisal and knew the deflated value for tax purposes. We all walked away with personally meaningful treasures of roughly equal value to each of us.
After mom passed, our sibling unit shifted. There was no more competition for our parent’s attention, harkening a new relationship with each other. We became closer. The big family home is gone, and I had hoped that my home would fill the gap and provide the venue for classic family gatherings.
Then my husband died, I returned to live in Portland and COVID hit. So now it’s just me and my little dog, rattling around in this big house, playing classical music all day to fill the void. Times have changed and we are all dispersed, living separate lives.
But back to my reality — what do I do with all this stuff? For one thing, I only have two children and four grandchildren. My daughter has a furnished home, and my son lives in New York City in a small apartment.
He has filled part of my real estate (basement, garage and closets) with things for safe keeping until he has more space. My son loved ceramics in high school and at university he was a prolific artist. Our home is adorned with his treasures, vases, jars, sculptures. Rather than crafting small tiles to test the glazes, he made something practical. There are boxes of his tea or sake cup samples in the basement.
Times have changed. Our children entertain by ordering or picking up food. They are both excellent cooks, but will they pull out the good china that needs to be washed by hand, or polish the silver, or iron a damask tablecloth and linen napkins? They currently don’t have space to store fine china or silver. We got married in 1970, and in those days, we received a lot of silver — much of it I don’t use. However, it fills two large inlaid hand-carved wooden trunks made in Pakistan. They both have big brass padlocks, and I keep the skeleton keys secured.
In Panama, I collected hand-stitched molas made by the Guna Indians. In Pakistan, I acquired hand-knotted Persian and tribal carpets over many cups of sweet tea. My husband enjoyed collecting prewar brass (that needs to be polished). My favorite pieces are the brass camel bracelets that adorn our coffee table, always a conversation piece. They are reminders of riding in open carriages through the bazaars and following the camels with a rhythmic gait as they balanced a load of hay triple their size. Then there is the art we have collected from the Virgin Islands to China.
We all collected books and have leatherbound National Geographic issues dating back to the 1970s. The world is reading everything online, and digital media is the way to go. My basement has boxes of papers related to our family history, documents certifying our genealogy, letters from my grandparents, generations of yearbooks, school records and boxes of photographs.
The photos and photo albums we have lovingly cherished are fading. They are cumbersome and falling apart. The videos of our children are on outdated technology. I have travel guides from the places where we lived and others we visited. Some are dusty and in poor condition, but they all tell stories about our family history. How do you organize that, and to what purpose?
As I am aging surrounded by all these objects and beautiful memories, I ask myself what to do with everything? I need a conversation with my children as they have not noted any specific attachment. The things my parents inherited were a burden. They did their best to preserve it and ensured we all had a family sofa, a clock, some of the china or crystal that filled the pantry.
I don’t want our family history lost in a massive estate sale where things are turned into monetary value, but the history is lost. Does history matter? I haven’t resolved this dilemma, nor do I know where to start.
