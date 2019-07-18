ASTORIA – The Writer’s Guild of Astoria presents a writing memoir workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
The workshop will focus on various permutations of memoir and will examine excerpts from acclaimed autobiographical nonfiction. Writers will create content from a series of prompts.
Workshop host Andrew Zingg serves on the Board of The Writer’s Guild of Astoria. Zingg holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Oregon State University and has taught writing at Oregon State and Clatsop Community College and has published work in The Los Angeles Review of Books and The Believer.
Since the early 1990s, memoir has become one of the fastest-growing genres in the literary publishing world. The “memoir craze” continues strong today.
For more information, contact Zingg at 415-240-6406 (text or call) or at zing.andrew@gmail.com
