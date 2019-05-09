ASTORIA — The annual Art Student Show is featured in Clatsop Community College's Royal Nebeker Gallery, 1799 Lexington Ave., from Monday, May 13, through Friday, June 7. An opening reception honoring all student artists is from 6-8 p.m,. Thursday, May 23. During the reception, cash prizes and award winners are announced and both jurors will be present at the reception to give a juror's talk.
The CCC Art Student Show is an annual juried event that showcases the talents and creativity of the college’s art students and features a range of disciplines, including graphic arts, basic design, drawing, painting, ceramics, photography and printmaking. CCC students who are enrolled or have been enrolled in art courses this academic year, as well as the previous year, are invited to submit up to three pieces of work from each art course they have taken throughout this timeframe. Roger Hayes, an active artist and collaborator in the Astoria Visual Arts space downtown, will be jurying this year’s exhibit.
Hayes has worked in the Pacific Northwest since 1988, and has been active in Astoria's alternative art collective, Astoria Visual Arts early its inception. He has curated exhibits of regional Outsider artists, including an exhibit of Northwest Outsiders at the Modern Zoo in 2003.
The gallery open Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekends by appointment. For more information about CCC or to learn more about the Royal Nebeker Gallery, visit http://bit.ly/2DLoDeo or contact Kristin Shauck at kshauck@clatsopcc.edu.
