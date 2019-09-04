CANNON BEACH — The Cannon Beach Community Church hosts the Third Annual Steinway Piano Concert Series featuring six piano concerts from September through December.
All six concerts are hosted by Cannon Beach Community Church in the sanctuary on the Steinway grand piano located in downtown Cannon Beach at 132 E. Washington St.
On Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m, rising star pianist Gabriele Strata, considered one of Italy’s finest next generation classical pianists, opens the season.
On Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m, classical pianist Stephen Beus returns to play a benefit concert in memory of Tom Drumheller. A $10 donation the door will benefit Helping Hands.
The Northwest Piano Trio will perform on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.
During Stormy Weather Arts Festival, on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m., the community church presents a jazz piano and nature photoshow open to the public, a show titled “Cascade Colors,” featuring nature photoshow by professional photographer Thomas Robinson and solo jazz piano music by jazz pianist David Robinson. A $10 donation at the door will benefit Helping Hands.
Another rising star, Simon Karakulidi of Russia, will perform an all classical piano concert Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. This concert is free and open to the public.
Local pianist Jennifer Goodenberger will perform on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 3 p.m. She will play original piano compositions and Christmas carols. This holiday concert is free and open to the public.
