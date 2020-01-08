ASTORIA — Enjoy an evening of song. The Astoria, St. Helens and Seaside High School choirs will host the Willamette University Chamber Choir and Willamette Singers at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Astoria High School, 1001 W. Marine Drive.
The concert is free, though donations will be accepted at the end of the concert.
Willamette University’s performers embarked on a statewide concert tour this month, and Astoria is among the first of the stops as they travel east toward Hermiston, do one show in Boise, Idaho, then head south west toward Eugene.
Under the direction of Wallace Long, the groups will perform a variety of sacred and secular works, both a cappella and accompanied. The Willamette Chamber Choir is a 44 voice ensemble that performs throughout the Northwest.
The chamber choir performance will include “Ave Maris Stella” by Mark Thomas, “Sanctus” by Frank Martin, “Cloudburst” by Eric Whitacre and “Baba Yetu” by Christopher Tin.
The Willamette Singers is a 17 member vocal jazz ensemble. They will perform selections including “What a Fool Believes” by Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins, “Almost Like Being in Love” by Lerner and Lowe, “Harold’s House of Jazz” by Richie Cole and David Lahm and “Well Loved” by Becca Stevens.
Astoria welcomes home Willamette Choir members Hayden Weitzel and Thomas Carpenter, both from the Astoria area.
