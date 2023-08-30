SEASIDE — Explore the historic Gilbert District during the Seaside Art Walk, a monthly event that offers the chance to stroll around town from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday with refreshments, prizes, music and art.
Crafted in Seaside, 530 Broadway St.
This location will show handmade pieces by more than 30 local artists.
Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St.
Hosting an opening reception for “A Complete Unknown,” an exhibition that features art outside the range of one’s current experience. The exhibit will highlight mixed media works by Agnes Field, imaginary abstracts by Helvi Smith and new glass sculptures by JoAnn Wellner.
Also offering a live painting demonstration by Paul Brent and music played by Larry Calame. Door prizes will be offered for photographs by naturalist Neal Maine.
Pacific Heirloom Art and Collectables, 608 Broadway St.
This location will display a collection of historic, one-of-a-kind treasures and antiques.
SunRose Gallery, 606 Broadway St.
Introducing new artist Annie Mattison, who creates whimsical beach collages. Also showing stained glass mosaics by Anna Meyrick and message dolls by Jan Barber.
Light appetizers will be served and live music will be provided by David Crabtree and Ray Coffey.
TigerLily Gallery, 613 Broadway St.
This gallery will feature the work of photographer Francisco Rangel in giclee print works reproduced from photographs.
The Whet Spot, 12 N. Holladay Drive
This location will display art by Bill Brock, in addition to offering Northwest-named beer, wine and cider.
Find additional art during the day at Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St.; Seaside Coffee House, 5 N. Holladay Drive; Seaside Fiber and Yarn, 10 N. Holladay Drive; Tea Artist, 737 Broadway St.; Tommy G, 609 Broadway St.
