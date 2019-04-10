MANZANITA — Local award-winning actor Liz Cole returns to the Hoffman Center for the Arts for the latest in her “Story Time for Grown-Ups” presentations 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17.
“Marriage and Other Lapses of Judgment” will include stories and poems about life’s most complex rite of passage using material both thoughtful and humorous. Cole said the program “reminds us of how silly, awkward and beautiful marriage can be.”
Admission will be a suggested donation of $10, and all proceeds will go to support Hoffman Center programs. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
Cole has had a long acting career on the professional stage, and has also made TV guest-star appearances on “Seinfeld,” “ER,” “Star Trek,” “The Practice,” “Judging Amy,” “Las Vegas” and many others. She originated the leading role in Margaret Edson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “Wit” in 1995, for which she received the L.A. Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Outstanding Performance.
