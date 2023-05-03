Spring forward at Cannon Beach unveiling

In the first week of May, new life arrives on the walls of art galleries backed by the ocean breeze of Cannon Beach. At the Spring Unveiling Arts Festival, a cooperative effort of several local galleries, artists take turns visiting for demonstrations, receptions and the awaited reveal of their newest pieces. Think large-scale watercolor seascapes and tufted puffins in glass.
The three-day event, spanning Friday, Saturday and Sunday, promises a weekend of wandering through watercolor, bronze, glass, metal art and more. Paired with the abundance of art will be live music, artist demonstrations, charcuterie and wine tastings.
During the festival, gallery explorers are welcome to pick up a passport and map. Stamps will be added for each location visited for the chance of receiving a gift certificate redeemable at any participating gallery.
Archimedes Gallery, 139 W. Second St.
Situated one block from the sands of Cannon Beach, this gallery will show a range of realist and surrealist works with a focus on illustration. Featured artists include Erik Abel, Marika Paz, Nicole Gustafsson and others.
Basalt Studio, 239 N. Hemlock St.
Reaching out from a row of cedar shake cottages to a walking path, the space of this Cannon Beach pottery studio is much like a basalt rock that jets into the sand.
The showroom of resident ceramicist Michelle Valigura, Basalt Studio will also welcome guest artists Jason Sturgill and Amanda Visell, hosting a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Sturgill will show a series of illustrations, while Visell will show paintings and sculptures.
Bronze Coast Gallery, 224 N. Hemlock St.
Wander through botanical sculptures, oil paintings, rows of handcrafted jewelry and more at this gallery, pairing a series of unveilings with a 30th anniversary celebration.
At 4 p.m. Friday, gallery artist Sharon Amber will reveal a new set of jewelry pieces, followed by a 2 p.m. Saturday unveiling from sculptor Tony Hochstetler. On Saturday afternoon, join the gallery for light refreshments in celebration of three decades in Cannon Beach.
Later on Saturday, find new still life works by Margret Short at a reception from 5 to 7 p.m.
Cannon Beach Gallery, 1064 S. Hemlock St.
This gallery, a nonprofit project of the Cannon Beach Arts Association, will present “Floriferous.” The collaborative group show will feature work by artists Mary Lyn Gough, Mary Suzanne Garvey, Lorijo Daniels and Margie Norton, opening with an evening reception from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday.
DragonFire Gallery, 123 S. Hemlock St.
Acrylic and oil paintings, fused glass and sculptures will be featured at this gallery, welcoming a trio of artists for demonstrations.
Joanne Shellan, Mandy Main and Ann Cavanaugh will join an unveiling from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday with wine and chocolate, garden glass designs from Andrew Holmberg and live music from John Silliman Dodge.
Following an 11 a.m. unveiling event Saturday, artists will demonstrate their processes and answer questions. A reception with appetizers, wine and live music from Jason Okamoto will follow from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, Cavanaugh will unveil a new glass piece along with more artist demonstrations, light bites and music.
Icefire Glassworks, 116 E. Gower Ave.
Sculptors Jeff and Heather Thompson will unveil a new set of tufted puffins in glass following a demonstration at 11 a.m. Saturday at this gallery.
Following, a Friday evening reception with new creations in glass by Steven Kris, tart Saturday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. with a breakfast reception featuring bites from Sea Level Bakery + Coffee. Unveilings continue with a new set of pieces from Mark Gordon’s “Strata” series as well as new pieces from artists Jim Kingwell, Suzanne Kindland and Teresa Kowalski.
A Sunday event will close the weekend by pairing conversation about art with mimosas.
Images of the West, 224 N. Hemlock St.
Colorful landscape images — think wildflower scenes at Mt. St. Helens, a vivid sunset at Haystack Rock or the tulip fields of Skagit Valley — will be shown over three days by photographer Randall J. Hodges.
Hodges will be in the gallery during the festival, sharing new images and installments of his “Out in the Field” video series. Also, expect impromptu photography lessons and Northwest adventure stories behind the images.
Jeffrey Hull Gallery, 172 N. Hemlock St.The stillness of mist in the morning ocean breeze, trees floating like sculptures, shaped by the mighty winter wind storms, the glow of the sun as it slips beneath a cloud. These are the scenes illustrated in pastel tones and graceful color additions through the watercolor and oil paintings of Jeffrey Hull.
At 5 p.m. Friday, Hull will unveil a new original piece, followed by a lively reception with music at 5:30 p.m. At 11 a.m. Saturday, a new set of giclee prints will join the Sandpiper Square gallery, followed by extended gallery hours.
Miska Studio Gallery, 107 Sunset Blvd.
This midtown Cannon Beach gallery will show a collection of metal sculptures by Phil Seder, including the new “Scrap Boat Series.” Also displayed will be abstract metal, acrylic and paper works by Courtney Holton and fused glass flowers, mosaic pieces and end tables by Beth Anderson.
A Cinco de Mayo event will get the festivities started from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, followed by a Saturday wine tasting with Roshni Vineyards and coffee and mimosas with gallery artists from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Northwest by Northwest Gallery, 232 Spruce St.
Wander through this Spruce Street gallery’s sculpture garden to find bronze pieces honoring salmon by Harro Art and colorful spheres by artist Ivan McLean.
Inside, find paintings by Hazel Schlesinger, Laura O’Brien and Don Stastny joined by bronze works from sculptor Georgia Gerber, creations by Chayo Ceramics and hand-carved folk art by Steve Stegall, made from crystals, stones and fossils.
From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, meet a handful of the gallery’s featured artists, then from 4 to 7 p.m. enjoy a taste of Willamette Valley with wine facilitator Patrick McElligott alongside music from guitarist Bobcat Bob.
White Bird Gallery, 251 N. Hemlock St.
Seascapes, blown glass and birds will be displayed at this gallery, with collections by artists Jeremy Newman, Allison Ciancibelli, Faryn Davis and more.
Open the weekend with a spring show and meet and greet with gallery artists from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday.
Join featured artist Christopher Mathie for a drawing demonstration from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by an abstract painting reveal. Through the afternoon, enjoy music from local guitarist Wes Wahrmund, then move into the evening with a reception.
