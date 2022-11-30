Spectacular shows: Studios look to a December of dance

December will be filled with dance in Astoria and Seaside, with shows on the horizon from both Encore Dance Studio and Little Ballet Theatre.
Encore’s first show, “The Holiday Spectacular,” will be held on Friday at the Liberty Theatre, featuring tap, jazz and acrobatic routines set to popular holiday songs. The group’s second show will be the studio’s rendition of “The Nutcracker,” held on Dec. 10 at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center.
Both shows will feature dancers ages 2 1/2 to 18 years old. “The dancers get to shine in front of their parents, grandparents and the community,” said Denele Sweet, owner and director of Encore Dance Studio.
Dancers come from the studio’s after-school classes at Encore Academy. At the academy, students attend daytime classes, with dance and tumbling incorporated throughout the day. Both programs accept students year-round, pending availability.
“That’s what makes our program unique. There’s a place for everybody, all shapes and sizes. We don’t say no. I always try to find a class that’s a good fit for our kids. We’re very creative in finding a place where the children will not feel out of place and they’ll feel successful and enriched by the arts, enjoy themselves and connect with other kids,” Sweet said.
”The Holiday Spectacular”The studio hosted “The Holiday Spectacular” twice before the COVID pandemic, and brought the show back in 2021 for performances at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center.
“This is our 26th year running the studio. I’m excited to have such a strong program,” Sweet said. “It’s been wonderful to see our programs come back and it’s great that the community supports us the way it does.”
The show will be Rockettes-inspired, with about 45 minutes of dance routines. Some other highlights will include the studio’s preschool group performing to “I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas,” the advanced female dancers performing to “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and some of the studio’s tap students tapping along to the song “Pennies From Heaven,” which was featured in the movie “Elf.”
“We’re super excited to be back at the Liberty Theatre,” Sweet said. “It’s a very fun show to get the kids back in their costumes, in their sequins, and on the stage.”
Admission is free but donations are suggested to “The Holiday Spectacular.” Donations will be used to fund student scholarships.
Two performances of “The Nutcracker”Three shows of “The Nutcracker” will star dancers of Little Ballet Theatre, set for the Astoria High School auditorium at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The production will feature 75 dancers, a symphony orchestra conducted by Cory Pederson and a choir. This year’s show will also feature Sarah Kosterman and Reed Souther, guest soloists from Eugene Ballet.
The following week, Encore’s show will be underway, featuring studio ballet students. This year, their show will feature eight boys ages 6 to 16 years old. They’ll participate in the show as Russian men and complete some of the show’s classic routines.
“‘The Russians’ will make an appearance for the very first time this year,” Sweet said. The studio requests that attendees bring a new, unwrapped toy as admission to the show. The toys will be donated to the regional Toys for Tots program. The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve runs the program, which distributes toys to children in need throughout Clatsop County.
“Seeing all the mountains of toys outside the show is one of my favorite things,” Sweet said.
During the week following “The Nutcracker,” the studio’s dancers will go on a mini performance tour throughout the county. The dancers will visit local retirement centers to perform the two shows for seniors.
“We bring the Christmas show to them,” Sweet said. “It’s wonderful to be able to do that and have so many parents who are supportive and can bring their kids out for that. It takes a lot for them to do that.”
