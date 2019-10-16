ASTORIA – Sparrow Dance Company invites children, ages preschool to 8, to attend a dance performance and creative movement workshop on Friday, Oct. 25, in the Fellowship Hall of The First Presbyterian Church from 10-11 a.m. $5 donation for each child or $10 for two or more children in a family is suggested.
Costumes are encouraged. The workshop will include a dance performance and interactive creative movement activities. Creative movement helps children develop motor coordination, increase spatial and rhythmic awareness and provide a positive learning experience.
For more information, contact artistic director Julia Gingerich at 503-502-3118 or email sparrowdancecompany@gmail.com.
