Editor's note: This event is postponed.
SEAVIEW — The Sou’wester Historic Lodge will host Portland musician Esmé Patterson for a livestream concert from 8 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The performance will be hosted on the lodge’s Instagram, instagram.com/souwester.
Patterson’s music career began as a member of the Denver folk pop group Paper Bird. She has since released two solo records, most recently including the witty album “Woman to Woman,” which explores responses from female characters in well-known love songs like “Jolene” and “Eleanor Rigby.”
The show is appropriate for all ages and is free to watch.
