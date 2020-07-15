SEAVIEW — The Sou’wester Historic Lodge will host musicians for concerts the next two weekends.
Astoria duo The Hackles will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday at the lodge, 726 J Place. The duo includes Luke Ydstie and Kati Claborn. The pair regularly plays folk-driven songs that feature guitar and banjo.
On July 25, musicians Tommy Alexander, Kassi Valazza and Taylor Kingman will perform, starting at 8 p.m. The artists’ chosen genres include country, folk, rock and indie, among others.
Admission is free. Shows will be performed on an outdoor stage. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
