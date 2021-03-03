SEAVIEW — The Sou’wester Lodge will host a week full of performances, music and installations from Sunday to March 14.
The week will mark the lodge’s second Sou’wester ARTS WEEK. Throughout the week, more than 30 artists and art collectives will share art projects that relate to the theme “reconvention, reunion, reflection and renewal.”
Art projects will be available to view in person from 5 to 10 p.m. on March 12 and from noon to 10 p.m. March 13. Projects will also be shared online through the lodge’s website and social media accounts.
All projects will be viewable for free. A list of participating artists is available at souwesterlodge.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.