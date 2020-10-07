SEAVIEW — Artist Carolyn Hopkins’ work will be featured in a solo exhibit starting Tuesday through Dec. 13 at the Sou’wester Historic Lodge, 3728 J Place.
The exhibit, “From the Depths,” showcases works that examine current political and ecological landscapes. Pieces reflect possible futures based on environmental change.
Hopkins’ work has been featured at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York City, the Vermont Studio Center, Caldera, Brush Creek, Mildred’s Lane and Leland Iron Works. She lives and works in Lyle, Washington.
The exhibit is available to view from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Once at the lodge, go to the front desk so an employee can open the gallery. Face masks and social distancing are required.
