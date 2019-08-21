LONG BEACH — Soul-folk artist Redray Frazier and guitarist Matt Brown return to the Peninsula Arts Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
Admission is $15 at the door, online at bit.ly/redrayfrazier or by calling Bill at 360-901-0962. The arts center is located at 504 Pacific Ave. North.
Frazier’s music ranges from a capella gospel to a soulful mix of rock, folk and blues.
Frazier has opened for Lenny Kravitz and joined “The Talking Heads” front man David Byrne’s band band from 2008-2010.
Brown will accompany Frazier on guitar. Brown is a master of the electric guitar and among the most in-demand session players in the Northwest.
Concerts at the arts center benefit the Long Beach Peninsula Acoustic Music Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.