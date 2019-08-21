LONG BEACH — A meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, to see if there is interest in forming a Peninsula Songwriters Circle. The event is 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Highway N, Long Beach.
The idea has been dreamed up by Chuck Whittey, who performs at open mic events, and Bette Lu Krause, a member of a Southwest Washington performing trio called the Oyster Crackers. Both write their own songs and hope to create a way for kindred spirits to help each other.
For details, contact Whittey at cwhittey@pacifier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.