OCEAN PARK — The Peninsula Senior Activity Center will host Sarah Peacock at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Peacock, a singer-songwriter, will perform Americana-focused rock and country. The concert will be held at the center, 21603 O Place.
Peacock tries to use her platform for social and cultural change. Many of her songs relate to current events and social issues. Song themes include topics such as mental health, the LGBTQ community and religion.
Attendance is $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased by calling 360-665-3999.
