‘Sold on Monday’ author to speak at Cannon Beach Library

CANNON BEACH — New York Times bestselling author Kristina McMorris will read from and discuss her latest novel, “Sold on a Monday,” at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the Cannon Beach Library, 131 N. Hemlock St.
The talk is part of the library’s Northwest Authors series.
McMorris began writing “Sold on a Monday” when she stumbled upon an old newspaper photograph of four young siblings huddled on the steps of an apartment building, their mother shielding her face from the camera
“The sign in the foreground stunned me,” McMorris writes. The sign said, “4 CHILDREN FOR SALE, INQUIRE WITHIN.”
The photo had first appeared in The Vidette-Messenger newspaper in 1948 and, in a brief caption, claimed to exhibit the desperation of a family in Chicago.
“As a mom myself, I wondered what could have possibly pushed a parent to that point,” McMorris added. “In the direst of times, I could fathom perhaps having to give up my children for the sake of their well-being. But why on earth ask for money in return? Possible answers to that question soon became the foundation of “Sold on a Monday.”
McMorris’s writing career started with a recipe book of her grandmother’s favorite recipes, “Grandma Jean’s Rainy Day Recipes,” a collection that she published herself to benefit the Oregon Food Bank. The process of collecting the recipes led to the discovery of her grandfather’s letters to his sweetheart during his naval service in WWII, which she used to inspire her first novel, “Letters from Home.”
Since then, McMorris has written several novels and novellas, which have received 20 national literary awards honoring her subtle intermingling of history and fiction. Her works include: “Bridge of Scarlet Leaves,” “The Pieces We Keep” and “The Edge of Lost.”
McMorris has a background in children’s television programming and media and public relations. She was named one of Portland’s “Forty Under 40” by The Business Journal.
This is a free event.
