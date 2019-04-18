SKAMOKAWA, Wash. — Friends of Skamokawa is pleased to announce “Farm & Flowers,” a photography exhibit in Skamokawa’s historic 1894 Schoolhouse/River Life Interpretive Center, 1394 Washington State Route 4.
The open reception will be held 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20, followed up by a concert featuring Skamokawa Swamp Opera (see related story).
Capturing the intensity of the natural world, from the vast to the minuscule, photographer-farmers Desiree East Craven, of Backwater Farm, and Brian Winner, of Blue Skies Farm, document the true essence of life on a Puget Island Farm.
