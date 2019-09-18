ASTORIA – The Portland Lesbian Choir will sing a program titled “Singing out — For one and all” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Clatsop Community College Performing Arts. The concert is a benefit concert to support the Lower Columbia Q Center. Tickets are $15 and seniors are $10. Purchase tickets in advance at bit.ly/singingout.
Funds from the benefit concert will go toward sustaining support groups and fostering outreach at the Lower Columbia Q Center.
Under the direction of Artistic Director Mary McCarty and Assistant Director Kim Horenstein, the choir sings to promote equality, justice and peace. “We sing out to share emotion, heal and rejoice. We sing out to move hearts, foster connection and to change our world.” The choir is accompanied by Colin Shepard.
The choir was founded in 1986 and offers two concerts annually in Portland. It supports love and tolerance for all people and sings a wide variety of styles from many sources and sometimes in other languages. The choir emphasizes music for women by women.
