CHINOOK, Wash. — Singer-songwriter Eli Lev will share music and stories at a concert set for the Columbia River Roadhouse at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Lev, who is from Boonsboro, Maryland, will play a selection of heartfelt songs inspired by his travels, including some from his latest EP, '"Walk.Talk.Dance.Sing."
For more information, visit www.columbiariverroadhouse.com.
