LONG BEACH, Wash. — Come enjoy singer Stephanie Schneiderman at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 27, at the Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N.
Whether pursuing her work as a solo artist, playing drums for all-star roots pop act Swan Sovereign, stepping on the stage in the musical “The Full Monty,” producing a successful humanitarian concert series for refugees in Uganda or producing the soundtrack for three popular children’s DVDs, Schneiderman is one of the most diversely talented artists the Northwest has to offer.
Since her solo career began with a coveted spot in the Lilith Fair, Schneiderman has earned extensive northwest radio play, a devout following and multiple appearances with some of the nation’s top touring acts.
Tickets are $15 at the door, through Brown Paper Tickets, or call Bill at 360-901-0962 or visit www.peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts.
Wine, beer, and other refreshments are available for purchase.
Concerts benefit the Long Beach Peninsula Acoustic Music Foundation, a 501©3 nonprofit charitable organization.
