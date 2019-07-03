LONG BEACH – Singer-songwriter Bradford Loomis returns to the Peninsula Art Center at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6.
Admission is $15 at the door, online at bit.ly/2XfLBWN or by calling Bill at 360-901-0962.
Loomis was born in the Northwest. He marries grit and melody to dig to the roots of American folklore and speak of the raw reality of the human condition with passion. His stories span several lifetimes of relatable emotions; bitterness & loss, deep longing & regret, enduring hope & love, elation & joy.
His influences include Johnny Cash, and T-Bone Burnett, Chris Stapleton and the Swell Season.
After learning that his father was diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer’s disease, Loomis started laying the groundwork for a new project. Bravery and the Bell, (released March 24th 2017) is about legacy, both the lineage we are born into and that which we pass on. Whether burdened or buoyed by our generational inheritance, this album confronts the drudgery of simply surviving and sounds a call to stand up to the things that stand in the way of us truly passionately pursuing that which we were made to be.
