RAYMOND, Wash. — The Willapa Harbor Chorale begins rehearsals Monday, Feb. 4. The regular two-hour Monday evening rehearsals in the Raymond High School band room start at 7 p.m.
The non-audition chorale welcomes all singers as it prepares for the 2019 spring concert. Chorale Director Kathy Holland encourages members to arrive a few minutes early for the first rehearsal when music will be distributed and necessary registration completed. These rehearsals are to prepare for an April 29 concert at the Raymond Theater.
For more than four decades this community-based chorale has performed two concerts annually, one in early spring and a second in December leading up to Christmas. The chorale includes voices from South Bend, Raymond, Willapa Valley, Westport, Montesano and Central Park.
For more information call Holland at 360-934-9101 or speak with any choir member.
