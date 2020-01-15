MANZANITA — The Manzanita Writers’ Series presents Cuban-American author Leigh Camacho Rourks who will read from her debut short story collection, “Moon Trees and Other Orphans,” at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave. The event costs $7.
“Moon Trees and Other Orphans” is a gritty collection of short stories set along the Gulf Coast, focusing on themes of desperation, loneliness and love. Filled with hard-living characters who are deeply lonely, it tracks the ways they fight for survival, often making bad decisions as they go. Populated by gun toting women, ex-cons, desperate teens and other outsiders, it is a collection about what life is like in hard places, both beautiful and dangerous.
The author lives and works in Florida, where she is an assistant professor of English and humanities at Beacon College.
