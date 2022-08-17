Sun hats, chairs and picnic blankets are welcome at Shipwrecked Music Festival, the North Coast’s newest performance event – more than a year in the making.
The festival was planned for last summer. Two days prior to its opening, however, rising rates of COVID-19 caused its cancellation.
“This is the second first annual Shipwrecked festival,” Boomer Barbosa, owner of 94.9 The Bridge, the festival’s promotions partner, said.
Shipwrecked’s artist lineup includes Astoria musicians Holiday Friends, The Hackles and Idanha. Tacoma, Washington musician Shannon Curtis will flood the lawn with art pop, while singer-songwriter Jacob Westfall will pluck tunes from Portland. Mike Izon will bring heavy summer vibes from Oahu, Hawaii.
Sponsored by United Way of Clatsop County and 94.9 The Bridge, the festival will also raise funds for local causes. “All the proceeds will stay in the county and go towards building our community,” Rachel Schack, vice president of United Way of Clatsop County’s board, said.
The all-ages festival will also include a kids’ corner, photo opportunities with pirates, cornhole and other entertainment. “We want to encourage everybody to spend the day out there,” Schack said.
“It’s a chill, fun atmosphere for spending some time with people, listening to some great tunes, and having some beverages and good food,” Barbosa said.
Featuring drinks from local brewers Buoy Beer Co. and Pilot House Distilling, the festival aims to grow into one of the largest music events on the coast.
Local food carts on hand will include Goon Dawgz, Sasquatch Sandwich Shop and Surf 2 Soul. Tres Bros will man the Shipwrecked Galley Food Court and a slew of vendors will present locally crafted items, plants and artwork.
Festival organization is a volunteer effort, helmed by the board of directors. “We can always use more volunteers,” Schack said. Volunteers will receive two free tickets as well as food and beverage vouchers.
Volunteers and organizers are optimistic about this year’s renewed start. “We felt shipwrecked and now it’s time to get out and have some fun,” Schack said. “It’s probably even more relevant this year.”
