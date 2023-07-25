Sharing spaces, showing art at the Astoria Open Studios Tour

More than 50 artists will open their workspaces during the 13th annual Astoria Open Studios Tour. The free, self-guided event offers a chance to meet local artists, see and buy their work from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Annie Eskelin, executive director of Astoria Visual Arts, which coordinates the event, is enthused that visitors will be able to observe where creativity happens and gain insights into art techniques.
Printed tour guides featuring each artist and locations are available throughout downtown Astoria and online. Each studio is labeled with a number that corresponds to the map. Artists that are giving demonstrations and studios that are accessible for individuals with disabilities are also listed in the guide.
During the tour, six artists will share a space at the Peace First Lutheran Church on 34th Street. Phyllis Taylor, who is coordinating the effort at the church, has been participating in the tour since its inception.
“For anybody driving into Astoria, we are a convenient first stop,” Taylor said. The venue is accessible and visitors can leave their cars in the church parking lot to visit other locations around the neighborhood on foot.
Taylor will show a series of ocean and garden-inspired works in a variety of sizes, alongside paintings by Marianne Monson and John Wecker, photographs by Carol Smith and Jackie Wecker and fabric art by Constance Waisanen.
The former illustrator and graphic designer swapped software for watercolors and acrylics in her retirement. “When you retire, you get to reinvent yourself,” Taylor said.
Downtown Astoria will host the greatest concentration of artists. Lezlie Amara Piper will showcase her paintings in her second-floor space on 14th Street.
The massage therapist of 30 years and former produce farmer in the Columbia River Gorge has approached art as a full-time occupation since moving to Astoria early in the coronavirus pandemic. Recovering from an accident, Piper found painting to be the only thing that helped with the healing process.
She also developed synesthesia, which in her case evokes feelings around colors. Many of Piper’s paintings reflect the local presence of the river and the ocean, shimmering and vibrating with washes of color.
“When I’m painting or just out in the world, my experience of light is kind of ecstatic,” Piper said. “Part of what I’m trying to capture when I paint is that feeling, to somehow bring it to the viewer.”
This is the second year Piper will be participating in the tour. An Astoria resident since the coronavirus pandemic, Piper has already found the tour to be a pillar of her art practice — she found her current, light-flooded studio during last year’s tour.
“The art community is strong and supportive here, it has been a beautiful experience,” Piper said. “There are so many talented artists here who don’t show, you won’t necessarily see them otherwise. It’s just so worth seeing their work and supporting them. And the tour is fun in general.”
Nancy Karacand makes beaded jewelry from her home studio in Warrenton, which she will show at the West Coast Artisans Gallery on Astoria’s 10th Street. Karacand has been a jewelry maker for over 40 years, amassing an extensive collection of gemstones and beads.
During this year’s tour, her sixth, she will again be showing a wide range of beads and techniques, including her latest series of beaded cabochons.
“I’m excited about the show,” Karacand said. “I love having people come through. Some of them come back every year to see what I’m making now, it’s wonderful when people know your work and they come in and see it. Last year a couple showed up that I knew in Alaska 30 years before.”
