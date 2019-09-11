ASTORIA — September's Second Saturday Art Walk takes place 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14. Visit local galleries, chat with friends, artists and art-lovers and enjoy refreshments.
1. The Art Loft
106 3rd St. (above Dots ‘N Doodles art supplies)
Featuring artists Brandy Holmdahl, Debra Jones, Christine Kende and Denise Monaghan. Their work includes wildlife paintings in oil and colored pencil, painting with glass and fiber art. The opening reception is from 1-4 p.m. For more information, call 503-325-4442, email astoriaartloft@gmail.com or visit astoriaartloft.com
2. WineKraft
80 10th St. (Pier 11)
Featuring work from six local artists and live music starting at 7 p.m.
2. Paul Polson Gallery
100 10th St.
Polson will show oil paintings painted 30 years ago to the present. There is new work, too. After more than a year Polson has pulled out the best of each style and placed them in areas of the gallery that present them at their best.
3. Blue Collar Collective
106 10th St.
Blue Collar Collective is excited to share the DIY Astoria map with everyone for Art Walk! An imaginative brain's dream, we outline each of the DIY places serving up satisfaction to scratch your creative itch. Featuring original art and a small batch of Pacific Northwest and local artists, makers and producers, gifts, affordable local art and creative resources.
4. The Secret Gallery
160 10th St.
Presenting "Dave McMacken Retrospective." McMacken spent over 50 years working as a graphic designer and illustrator for music, film, advertising, games and books. His list of credits includes work for Frank Zappa, AC/DC, The Beatles, Disney, Lucas, Spielberg and many others. The Secret Gallery will host an opening reception on Saturday and an artist talk on Sunday at 1 p.m.
5. West Coast Artisans
160 10th St.
Featuring new art by local artists Cat Loyd, Judy Madsen and Janet Hutchings along with new photographs by Mark Hutchings. Our class schedule for fall will also be available.
6. Weird Sisters Laboratory
10th and Marine Drive (Underground Building)
Join the underground for a picnic in the immersive aspen grove mural of the Weird Sisters Laboratory. Bring something to share, musical instruments and your favorite people. We’ll bring wine and all the gingham you can stand.
7. KALA
1017 Marine Drive
KALA presents a photography retrospective by late former Astorian Steve Russell. Classic surf photographs circa 1981-1983, taken on Hawaii’s legendary North Shore, featuring some of the most celebrated names in surfing, will be on view. Following the show, dance to live classic surf rock by Bikini Beach from 8:30 to 11 p.m. No cover.
8. Astoria Brewing Co. Taproom
1196 Marine Drive
Showing works by three local artists. Collage artist Sid Deluca is heavily influenced by advertising from the Mad Men era. Rich Amacher is from Cannon beach Glassworks, an independent, glass lathe shop specializing in functional glass art. Zachary Farwell is an Astoria artist whose artistry involves the use of recycled materials.
9. Astoria Vintage Hardware
1162 Marine Drive
Proud to host the Astoria Draw Group for our September Pop Up. These local artists have been meeting every other week at different locations in the area for years, including Vintage Hardware over the last 8 years drawing together and inspires one another. See a wide variety of styles and media, but with a common theme about local subjects.
10. Imogen Gallery
240 11th St.
Local favorite artist Darren Orange brings a strong collection of abstract paintings inspired by the landscape he immerses himself in: the Lower Columbia region. A continuation of intuitive mark making brings imagery that reflects the raw power and force of the Columbia River itself, becoming part dance and part meditative practice. The exhibition will remain on view through Oct. 8.
11. Cargo
240 11th St.
Summer is winding down, evenings are getting cooler and we brought in a bunch of scarves from India to keep you warm.
12. Forsythea
1124 Commercial St.
Continuing to show photography by Kim Rose Adams through September. We will have a host of new artisan products including new wooden boxes from Michael Parker from Oysterville, Washington, and jewelry from Jebedis in Eugene.
13. Luminari Arts
1133 Commercial St.
Presenting T and T, live music featuring Richard Thomasian and Ted Brainard. Tarot readings by Judith. Fabulous new inventory for the change of the season.
14. Holly McHone Jewelers
1150 Commercial St.
Creating unique and individually custom designed jewelry. Create something new with your own gemstones or find out how Holly can be your personal diamond shopper in Antwerp, Belgium, the diamond capital of the world.
15. RiverSea Gallery
1160 Commercial St.
Artist Drea Rose Frost exhibits mixed media paintings inspired by Northwest waterway environments, memories of surf trips and coastal drives. In the Alcove, see Andie Sterling’s large, abstract paintings on aluminum inspired by the illumination of waves. At 3 p.m., metalsmith Carol Griewe will present a trunk show of her sculptural art jewelry. Musicians John Orr and Peter Hinsbeeck will play.
16. The Art Stall
1268 Commercial St.
If you liked Kyle Rudd’s colorful fish, come see all of the small ones he recently brought in. Also, some space available for local artists’ original work so ask about that, too. The Art Stall is also having an end of season sale with 20% off all merchandise not belonging to an artist and 10% off participating artists' work.
17. TEMPO Gallery
1271 Commercial St.
Featuring photographer Carol Smith. She is showing panoramic images as triptychs to show the wide sweeps of landscape or seascape that inspire her as a photographer. Dave Drury plays classical guitar from 6-8 p.m.
18. Designing Health
1428 Commercial St.
Manny Scoggins is a young artist and illustrator. His current inspiration comes from his imagination as well as fandoms, anime and video games. Most of his art is digital, but pen and ink are still a favorite medium. His illustrations are described as whimsically imaginative. Recently, Scoggins illustrated a children’s book with Angela Sidlo titled "One Hen Missing."
19. Creations Studio & Gallery
1396 Duane St.
It’s our last Art Walk. Come and help us celebrate two amazing years of mosaic fun. We have great art to see, purchase or do a quick mosaic of your own.
20. Bridge and Tunnel Bottleshop & Taproom
1390 Duane St.
Melissa Barber and Brett Meyer took up landscape photography in the late 1990s, practicing their craft around the American West. They have been revisiting 20 years of work, including their time living in West Africa. They took photos to capture moments in history of the people and places they’ve been. Their best photos encourage empathy with others.
21. Munk Tiki
1241 Duane St.
Presenting tiki artists from around the country with paintings and sculpture from over 20 artists. Throw on your Hawaiian shirt and join us.
22. Oscar d'Masi Studio & Gallery
395 11th St.
Come by and enjoy d’Masi's newest series, "Life on a Knifes Edge," a series of paintings done with palette knives. We offer originals, prints, exclusive art mugs and tiles.d’Masi's colorful, emotional and eclectic art makes every visit an adventure.
23. AVA Center for the Arts
1010 Duane St.
AVA is honored to present "FUGITIVE," a collaboration by local artists Jessica Schleif, Jesse Jones and Dawn Stetzel. Using the word ‘fugitive’ as a prompt, the three women connected while gathering discarded objects from North Coast waterways and trash piles. For the installation, each artist brings their own meaning to the collected debris. More info at astoriavisualarts.org.
24. AVA Artist-in-Residence
1010 Duane St.
Morrison Pierce and Oscar Nelson each begin a 4-month long residency. Pierce presents songs you have never heard vs. pictures you have never seen. Nelson presents a multi-year series exploration of the space of boundless freedom within. Learn more about AVA's a-i-r program at astoriavisualarts.org.
25. Astoria Makers
1010 Duane St.
Astoria Makers is a custom design and fabrication studio located in historic downtown Astoria hosting items for purchase from a variety of local makers. Come see some fantastic and recently added local work.
26. Astoria Studio Collective
1010 Duane St. (Upstairs)
The collective houses 19 art studios on three floors, with a common space gallery on the second floor. The artists mediums range from ceramics, painting, sculptures, jewelry, digital design, mixed media and makers.
27. Sea Gypsy Gifts
1001 Commercial St.
With many amazing local artists there’s always something new being created. Come down and see us.
28. Reclamation Marketplace
936 Commercial St.
Featuring original paintings, beaded embroidery and mounted sculpture pieces by Portland-based artist Angela Myers for the month of September.
