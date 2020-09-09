ASTORIA — The Second Saturday Astoria Art Walk will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees are expected to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
1. Paul Polson Studio Gallery, 100 10th St.
Featuring paintings of Astoria by John Willis and Paul Polson's artwork.
2. Angi D Wildt Gallery, 106 10th St.
Showcasing local and national artists, whose mediums include oil, watercolor, photography, marble, bronze, glass mosaics, fused glass and jewelry. Private appointments are available by calling 541-961-1229.
3. The Secret Gallery, 160 10th St.
Presenting the gallery's first fall show, "Sins of the Father," which features works by contemporary artists alongside works by their fathers. Featured artists include Ian McVarish, Emily McVarish, Caitlin McVarish, Maria McVarish, Thomas Rude, Rueben Rude, Richard Gorsuch, Sterling Gorsuch, Price Policky, Brandon Policky, Michael Orwick and Elena Orwick.
4. West Coast Artisans Gallery, 160 10th St.
Featuring new nature photography by Jess Gillies and puzzle work by Crystal Neher.
5. Vintage Hardware, 1162 Marine Drive
Showcasing "Salvage Collage: A Sort of Magic," artist Dayna Collins' new exhibit. Featured works are mixed media collages that "reflect the passage of time." Collins will be present for a meet and greet from 3 to 5 p.m.
6. Brumfield Gallery, 1033 Marine Drive
Presenting "Dawning Splendor," an exhibit showcasing Oregon artists Kamala Dolphin-Kingsley and Mary Alayne Thomas. Other featured artists include Duy Huynh, Emily C. McPhie and Maggie Taylor. Reservations are suggested to ensure visitors can view the art when they want to by calling 503-714-3439.
7. Astoria Institute of Music & Center for the Arts, 1159 Marine Drive
Featuring jewelry and paintings by Brianna Horton, resin window art by Cass Mullin, surreal paintings by Lisa Ackerman and live piano music by Peter Unander.
8. Imogen, 240 11th St.
Showcasing Laura Hamje's second exhibition at Imogen. Her works are nolstagic, contemplative oil paintings of Pacific Northwest skies.
9. RiverSea Gallery, 1160 Commercial St.
Presenting "Shifting Fragments," a three-person show featuring Alea Bone, Stephanie Brockway and Heide Davis. Art includes butterflies, artistic masks, carved wood pieces and abstract paintings. Landscape paintings by Paula Blackwell will also be featured.
10. Oscar de' Masi Studio and Gallery, 1145 Commercial St.
Featuring watercolors of wildlife by Karl Hauer and new paintings by Oscar de' Masi.
11. Oregon Gypsy Gallery, 1426 Commercial St.
Showcasing artworks in mediums including metal, ceramics, leather and wood.
12. AVA Center for the Arts, 1000 Duane St.
Presenting "Ad Nauseam," Garland Kirkpatrick's new show. Pieces are repurposed commercial signs alongside graphic arts that call for social justice.
13. Cambium Gallery, 1033 Marine Drive
Featuring "We've Never Done This Before," a joint show of owners and artists Audrey Long and Kirista Trask. Long will feature a special release of ceramics and Trask a new selection of abstract floral pieces.
14. Vaulted Gallery, 1389 Duane St.
Showcasing Nehalem-based painter Shaukya Dekker's exhibit, "Heart of the World." The show is a collection of luminous abstract oil paintings.
15. Tempo Gallery, online
Tempo Gallery's six resident artists' works can be viewed at bit.ly/3gKnJQ8.
