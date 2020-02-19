ASTORIA — This weekend marks the last chance to submit votes in the 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards.
Voting will remain open through Sunday. Vote online at bit.ly/cwreaderschoice2019 or through the printed ballot inserted in this edition. Winners will be announced in the March 19 edition of Coast Weekend.
More than 31,500 votes have been tallied since voting opened at the end of January. Many of the so-far winning categories are popular hubs along the coast, but some newcomers are leading the polls too.
Less than 20 votes separate many first and second place-holders.
During the nomination period, about 1,300 people sent in their favorite picks for dining, business and activities on the coast. These nominations determined which businesses, people and locations readers have been voting for.
A full list of nominees is available at bit.ly/cwreaderschoice2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.