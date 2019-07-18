ILWACO – An exhibition of local artist Joseph Edward Knowles (1869 -1942) will be on view Saturday, July 27, through Oct. 5 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 SE Lake St. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Knowles was famous for a publicity stunt for the Boston Post newspaper where he entered the Maine woods in August 1913 without tools and dressed in a loin cloth. He emerged two months later dressed in bearskin, though the Boston American newspaper debunked the story a year later. This gave him the notoriety to launch a national tour of speaking engagements, publish a book and sell his art.
Knowles spent the final decades of his life in Seaview, Wash. He moved there in the early 1920s. His paintings, prints and drawings were widely collected and played an important role in the community.
Knowles was also an illustrator during the Golden Age of illustration and his work made the covers of numerous periodicals.
“By placing his work in the context of early 20th century American art and illustration we hope that viewers will gain a better understanding of Joe Knowles as a creative and accomplished artist,” CPHM director and curator Betsy Millard said.
For more information, visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org or call 360-642-3446.
