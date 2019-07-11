ASTORIA – The Secret Gallery, 160 10th St., will show “Human Behavior,” an exhibit focusing on better understanding people’s motivations and behaviors, as the gallery’s July show with an opening reception from 5-8:30 p.m. at the gallery on July 13.
McVarish Gallery became the Secret Gallery July 1 when the owners discovered a “mysterious secret hall and a large unfinished room at the same address,” according to their website.
“Human Behavior” features work from Arizona painter Colin Chillag. Chillag’s exhibit includes 24 paintings of Dale Irby, a school teacher who wore the same outfit in his yearbook picture for 40 years.
“I was interested in relative similarities and differences between individual identity and group or collective identity,” Chillag said.
Acting as a group portrait of a single individual, the Dale Irby series showcases that juxtaposition.
The exhibit will also showcase work by artists Laura Barstow, Tyson Grumm, Joshua Jay Johnson, Jill McVarish, Kathleen Powers, Ben Killen Rosenburg, Renee Tay and Sam Vaughan.
Chillag’s work has been reviewed in numerous publications such as the L.A. Times and has been displayed in national and international collections including the Arizona State University Art Museum and the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.
A vegan dinner will be hosted by chef Kenneth Booth of Būsu on August 3 to benefit Clatsop Animal Assistance in conjunction with the show.
The gallery showcases artwork by notable artists from the Pacific Northwest and beyond.
For more information, contact Chris Minnick at 503-836-3374, email info@thesecret.gallery or visit thesecret.gallery.
