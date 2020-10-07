ASTORIA — The Second Saturday Astoria Art Walk will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees are expected to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
1. Art Totale, 3rd and Bond streets
Presenting “Perception,” a sculpture in McClure Park. The sculpture can be viewed between 7 and 8:30 p.m.
2. Paul Polson Studio Gallery, 100 10th St.
Featuring paintings of Astoria by John Willis and Paul Polson’s artwork.
3. Angi D Wildt Gallery, 106 10th St.
Showcasing glass creations by Louis Andrew Schaffer. He lived in Seattle for six years and worked as an apprentice under accomplished glass artists before moving to Portland.
4. The Secret Gallery, 160 10th St.
Presenting the gallery’s first fall show, “Sins of the Father,” which features works by contemporary artists alongside works by their fathers. Featured artists include Ian McVarish, Emily McVarish, Caitlin McVarish, Maria McVarish, Thomas Rude, Rueben Rude, Richard Gorsuch, Sterling Gorsuch, Price Policky, Brandon Policky, Michael Orwick and Elena Orwick. Scottish fiddler Gabe McVarish will perform live music.
5. West Coast Artisans Gallery, 160 10th St.
Featuring wire sculptures by Ryan Everson, and pen and ink drawings by Chris Bryant.
6. Brumfield Gallery, 1033 Marine Drive
Showcasing artist Dough Whitfield in the exhibit “Hanky Panky.” The show features “endearing protagonists that fall outside the norms of accepted beauty.” Also showing Michael Barnes’ Steindruck München Series of lithographic prints. Barnes began creating the prints during a residency in Germany and has developed them for two years.
7. Astoria Institute of Music & Center for the Arts, 1159 Marine Drive
Presenting haunted doll creations by Shannon Headrick, jewelry and paintings by Briana Horton, resin window art by Cass Mullin and surreal paintings by Lisa Ackerman. Lorenzo Carlson will play live music. Private appointments are available by calling 503-395-1221.
8. Imogen Gallery, 240 11th St.
Featuring charcoal drawings and paintings by April Coppini and ceramic art by Molly Schulps. The two artists share a common passion for environmental issues, with a focus on wildlife preservation.
9. Forsythea, 1124 Commercial St.
Showcasing pottery by Sonja Korpela. She spent years as a professional cake decorator before taking a pottery class. Her works can be used for meals or decor. Forsythea will close at 6:30 p.m.
10. RiverSea Gallery, 1160 Commercial St.
Presenting “Sea, Sky, Sand,” a collection of sky and waterscapes by J Scott Wilson, of Manzanita. Also featuring a group show curated by local metalsmith and sculptor Tabor Porter, “The Day of the Dead: The Virus.”
11. Oscar de’ Masi Studio and Gallery, 1145 Commercial St.
Featuring watercolors of wildlife by Karl Hauer and new paintings by Oscar de’ Masi.
12. Oregon Gypsy Gallery, 1426 Commercial St.
Showcasing artworks in mediums including metal, ceramics, leather and wood.
13. Vaulted Gallery, 1389 Duane St.
Presenting art by multidisciplinary artist Jen Crowe, who works in oils, natural fibers and precious metals. New works include a collection of abstract oil and cold wax paintings.
14. Lagom, 1350 Exchange St.
Featuring “Connections,” a collection of work by Kim Lakin, whose works are modern and simple. Melissa Haeckel will present information on healing art modalities through music from 5 to 8 p.m.
15. Cambium Gallery, 1030 Duane St.
Showcasing “In Between,” an exhibit of photographer Delilah Anaya’s work. The collection focuses on the U.S. and Mexico border and immigration. The gallery will be open from 3 to 8 p.m.
16. AVA Center for the Arts, 1000 Duane St.
Presenting Morrison Pierce’s latest works, which reflect current civil unrest of working class citizens in the U.S.
