ASTORIA — The Second Saturday Astoria Art Walk will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees are expected to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
1. Paul Polson Studio Gallery, 100 10th St.
Featuring paintings of Astoria by John Willis and Paul Polson’s artwork.
2. Angi D Wildt Gallery, 106 10th St.
Showcasing local fused glass artists Nancy Bosse and Christine Kende, who will be in the gallery to meet visitors. Bosse’s art emphasizes color and design of functional art glass. Kende paints with glass, creating impressionistic and abstract paintings of the Pacific Northwest.
3. The Secret Gallery, 160 10th St.
Presenting the gallery’s new show, “What would Hieronymus do?” which features new works by Colin Chillag, Tyson Grumm, Cassandra Kim, Anthony Pontius, Joshua Jay Johnson, Matthew Dennison, Kathleen Powers, Laura Barstow, Phillip P. Marzipan III, Br. Kevin Coffey and David Marcet.
4. West Coast Artisans Gallery, 160 10th St.
Featuring new oil paintings by Michael Muldoon and mixed media pieces by Kitty Paino.
5. Vintage Hardware, 1162 Marine Drive
Featuring a collection of textiles and objects discovered in Turkey, Java and Thailand, plus vintage finds found in flea markets and estate sales throughout the U.S. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
6. Astoria Institute of Music & Center for the Arts, 1159 Marine Drive
Presenting abstract acrylic landscape paintings by Jackie Leloff; fantasy, land and seascape paintings by Blaine Verley; doll creations by Shannon Headrick and surreal paintings by Lisa Ackerman. Barbara Anne and Richard T. will play live acoustic folk music. Private appointments are available by calling 503-395-1221.
7. Brumfield Gallery, 1033 Marine Drive
Showcasing an exhibit of contemporary printmaking, featuring more than 12 artists, including Yuki Hiratsuka, Jani Hoberg and Patricia L. Giraud. In addition to the show is a collection of unframed prints.
8. Imogen Gallery, 240 11th St.
Featuring oil paintings by Reed Clarke, portraits by Ruth Shively and small scale portraits from local artist Aaron Toledo, who is making his exhibit debut. Each set of pieces explore the essence of humanity.
9. Forsythea, 1124 Commercial St.
Showcasing crafts from local artist Amy Magnussen, who creates purses, bags, tea towels and pillow covers. She will be in the gallery from 3 to 7 p.m.
10. RiverSea Gallery, 1160 Commercial St.
Presenting three exhibits, “Cat-Astrophe,” “Darkly Beautiful Creatures” and “Tree Spirits.” In the exhibits, Jill McVarish and Dave Benz share paintings that are “a response to this catastrophic year;” Melissa Kojima shares storybook-like drawings and dioramas; and Jimi Smith showcases carved wood pieces.
11. Oscar de’ Masi Studio and Gallery, 1145 Commercial St.
Featuring new pieces by local artist Oscar de’ Masi, handcrafted furniture by Michael de’ Masi, who is making his gallery debut, and watercolor paintings by Karl Hauer.
12. Astoria Visual Arts, 1000 Duane St.
Presenting art by Iris Sullivan Daire, who is an artist and naturalist dyer. The pieces are reflective of current events. The gallery will be open from noon to 4 p.m.
13. Cambium Gallery, 1030 Duane St.
Showcasing “Urban Jewel,” an exhibit of Portland artist Leah Kohlenberg’s work. The series focuses solely on light, with cars, buildings and other structures as neutral props. The gallery will be open from 3 to 8 p.m.
14. Vaulted Gallery, 1389 Duane St.
Presenting art by resident photographer James Crowe, who features panoramic landscapes in unique landscapes. New paintings by Scott Vaughan and Maquette Reeverts will also be featured.
15. Oregon Gypsy Gallery, 1426 Commercial St.
Showcasing artworks in mediums including metal, ceramics, leather and wood.
