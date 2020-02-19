RAYMOND — Sunday Afternoon Live will present a bluegrass concert at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The concert will feature the North Country Bluegrass Band and be held at the Raymond Theatre, 323 3rd St.
The band is based out of Seattle and features a South Bend native, singer and guitar player Norm Olsen.
Since forming in 2012, the band has been recognized by the International Bluegrass Music Association in North Carolina. Their album, “Won’t Be Over You” was named a top 10 bluegrass album by KCBS Radio in San Francisco.
Admission is $12 for advance tickets or $15 for tickets purchased at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the Raymond Theatre, Raymond Pharmacy and South Bend Pharmacy. Tickets are also available at sundayafternoonlive.org or 360-836-4419.
