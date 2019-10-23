SEASIDE — Seaside High School drama is gearing up to present their fall play, “Going for Broke,” by Michal Jacot in the Seaside High School Cafetorium. Opening night is Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. Performances continue Nov. 2 and the following week, Nov. 7-9. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are sold at the doors–$7 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, veterans and active military, students with ASB card and children under 13.
After being part of the richest family in Boston, the adult Webb kids try to adjust to sudden poverty when crazy brother Elwood is given total control of the fortune, but they just don’t know how to be poor. The exasperating family dynamics reach a fever pitch of high comedy as the kids try to retrieve “their” money.
Introducing seniors Frida Ruff, Lukas Jolly, Jacob Seibel and sophomore Olivia Mayhugh as the Webb siblings; senior Crystal Rouse as Mrs. Webb; sophomore Sophia Reynolds as Fenwick, Jr. and a supporting cast full of eccentric characters. Directed and produced by Susan Baertlein and assisted by Ann Branson.
For more information 503.738.5586 or sbaertlein@seasidek12.org.
