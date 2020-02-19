Seaside High School’s Drama Department will bring to the stage “Seussical the Musical” Thursday through Saturday.
The show is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
Teacher Ann Susee is directing the musical, with help from SHS grad Dylan Hanson as assistant director and SHS grad Makena Anderson as choreographer. The musical director is SHS choir teacher Kimber Parker.
“Seussical the Musical” is a compilation of Dr. Seuss stories including “Horton Hears a Who,” “Horton Hatches an Egg” and “The Grinch.” Familiar characters such as Thing 1 and Thing 2, Yertle the Turtle, Gertrude McFuzz, the Wickersham Brothers and the Sour Kangaroo will also make appearances.
Senior Lukas Jolly stars as the empathetic elephant Horton. Senior Frida Ruff stars as the Cat in the Hat. Sophomore Maggie Neuwirth stars as JoJo the Who. Sophomore Olivia Mayhugh, an understudy for the Cat in the Hat, will perform in the title role on Feb. 20.
In preparation for the move to a combined middle/high school next year, Susee cast a few middle- and grade-schoolers as Whos.
Other actors in the play include Hailey Smith, Ella Jesberger, Savannah LaSpina, Jacob Seibel, Kaiya Taylor, Dakota Wallock, Emma Harsch, Allie Anderson, Taj Goeringer, Emma Brown, Sophia Reynolds, Hayden Spratt, Eva Bailey, Parker Davis, Abigail Sills, Harmony Brady, Lillian Johnston, Karli Jackson, Kyle Jackson, Emelly Biamont and Sophia Jesberger.
The stage crew, also known as Thing 1 and Thing 2, are sophomores Chelsee Fenton and Mary Barnes. Lights and sound crew include Jude Gomez, Lucas Neuwirth and Connor Jackson. Other students helping with the play include Josie Kero and Caitlyn Shaw.
All performances will be in the SHS cafeteria, 1901 N Holladay Drive. Shows begin promptly at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets are sold at the door.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students 12 and above without an ASB card, and $6 for students under the age of 12 and students with SHS ASB cards.
