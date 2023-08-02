SEASIDE — Explore the historic Gilbert District during the Seaside Art Walk, a monthly event that offers the chance to stroll around town from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday with refreshments, prizes, music and art.
Crafted in Seaside, 530 Broadway St.
This location will show handmade pieces by more than 30 local artists.
Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St.
Hosting an opening reception for “Off The Wall,” an exhibit of original art including watercolors by Bill Baily, pen and ink drawings by Vanessa K. Stokes and die-cast steelwork by Bob Peterson.
Also featured will will be gold-enhanced pieces by Corina Bakke. New to the gallery are Mike Mason’s pressed fauna works for a book on imaginative sea monsters. Painting demonstrations will be offered by Paul Brent and music played by Larry Calame. Door prizes will be offered for photographs by naturalist Neal Maine.
Pacific Heirloom Art and Collectables, 608 Broadway St.
This shop will feature a collection of pieces that makes use of vintage wood.
Studio138, 810 Broadway St.
Local artists Ben Benjamin, Kurumi Conley and Vicky McGath will exhibit at Studio138 during the Seaside Art Walk. Benjamin is an oil painter, while Conley will show fused glass.
McGath will offer a collection of baskets as well as lead basket weaving classes in-studio.
SunRose Gallery, 606 Broadway St.
Seed bead and acrylic mosaic artist Zemula Fleming will visit SunRose Gallery to show her newest collection of framed, collectible icons. Also featured will be fiber art and jewelry by Val Donley, and mosaics and earrings by Cathy Tippin. Live music will be offered by David Crabtree and Ray Coffey and light appetizers will be served.
TigerLily Gallery, 613 Broadway St.
A reception will be held at this gallery to present work by artists Linda Pawson and Sean Kealy, who together make up the design team Dimensional Diva. Pawson and Kealy’s pieces of art, lighting and decor make use of upcycled materials, handmade paper and resin.
The Whet Spot, 12 N. Holladay Drive
This location will display art by Bill Brock, in addition to offering Northwest-named beer, wine and cider.
Find additional art during the day at Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St.; Seaside Coffee House, 5 N. Holladay Drive; Seaside Fiber and Yarn, 10 N. Holladay Drive; Tea Artist, 737 Broadway St.; Tommy G, 609 Broadway St.
