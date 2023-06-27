SEASIDE — The First Saturday Art Walk will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Historic Gilbert District in Seaside.
Bear & Bone, 604 Broadway St.
This Seaside gallery will show a collection of wooden keepsake boxes, tied together with a theme of trinity knots.
Crafted in Seaside, 530 Broadway St.
Showing handmade pieces by more than 30 local artists.
Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St.
Summertime watercolors by Paul Brent and oil paintings by Victoria Brooks will be shown in “Framing The View,” joining an exhibition with photographer Bob Kroll, glass nest maker Carolyn Lindberg and pastel artist Gretha Lindwood.
Painting demonstrations will be offered by Brent and Brooks. Fairweather House and Gallery will also offer door prizes and a drawing for habitat images by naturalist Neal Maine.
Pacific Heirloom Art and Collectables, 608 Broadway St.
Seaside artist Jenny Goldy’s hand-painted stemware glasses, featured for July at this gallery, are inspired by her work as a naturalist in the intertidal waters of Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach.
Studio138, 810 Broadway St.
Featuring collections by local gift box maker and calligrapher Joy Diamond, photographer Richard Newman and giclee artist Deborah Albrecht.
SunRose Gallery, 606 Broadway St.
Welcoming the summer with the stained glass and mixed media mosaics of Anna Meyrick, over 70 “junque journals” by Valora Eastman, ceramic art and jewelry by Patty Thurlby. David Crabtree and Ray Coffey will play live music, light appetizers will be served.
TigerLily Gallery, 613 Broadway St.
Showing pieces by Northwest oil painter Don Dye for July’s art walk.
The Whet Spot, 12 N. Holladay Drive
This taproom features Northwest-named beer, wine and cider, combined with an ever-changing art display by Bill Brock.
Find additional art during the day at Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St.; Seaside Coffee House, 5 N. Holladay Drive; Seaside Fiber and Yarn, 10 N. Holladay Drive; Tea Artist, 737 Broadway St.; Tommy G, 609 Broadway St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.