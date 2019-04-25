SEASIDE — Celebrating 15 years in 2019, the next Seaside First Saturday Art Walk is 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, May 4. The free event takes place between Holladay Drive and Broadway in the Historic Gilbert District of downtown Seaside.
Shine Fair Trade, 609 Broadway St.
Offering Fair Trade Chocolate, a handmade brand that is organic with minimal processing which leads to a healthier chocolate and with an ethical philosophy that ensures that cocoa farmers are provided with a fair sustainable wage. As a member of the Fair Trade Federation Moxie demonstrates a genial and equitable approach to conducting business.
SunRose Gallery, 606 Broadway
Featuring artist Jan Barber and her mixed-media Spirit Dolls, made with intention and love, each with their own theme meant to help you relate to your inner wise woman. Also featuring new mosaic wall mirrors in gemstone colors by Angie Heinrich, new Face Vaces and artisan jewelry by Charlotte Bruhn and Seaside-themed paintings by Ronni Harris.
Pacific Heirloom, 608 Broadway
Featuring a large collection of vintage glass fishing floats of all sizes, from the estate of a lifelong collector, in addition to featuring “Oregon-grown” antiques, art and collectibles selected by Kay Kenny.
Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway
Opening artist reception for "Portraiture" featuring regional artists Leah Kohlenberg, Susan Romersa, Patricia Clark-Finley, Rebecca Gore, Carolynn Wagler, Mike Mason and Russell J. Young. Introducing Karen Doyle and Vanessa Stokes. The art selected is a debut exhibition contemplating character in portrait drawings and oil sketches showcasing the relationship between artist and sitter as its central subject. One highlight is a self-portrait of Seaside artist Blue Bond, who will be offering a Painting Seaside LIVE ™ episode during the Art Walk. Live music by RJ Marx and local habitat lecture by Neal Maine is at 6 p.m.
Art-in-the-Loft at Beach Books, 616 Broadway St.
Presenting artist Elina Zebergs who will be showing her new encaustic paintings of marine animals. Using an encaustic painting method (bee's wax + resin and pigments), the artist fashions representations of marine life in their native habitats.
Seaside Yarn and Fiber, 10A N. Holladay Drive
Welcoming local hand spinner Hannah Roles, of “The Crafty Wench”, who will be offering a demonstration on the art of making yarn on both a drop spindle and a wheel.
The Whet Spot, 12 N. Holladay Drive
Featuring local artists ranging from the amateur to the professional artist for providing Art Walk visitors access to a wide range of art. In addition, The Whet Spot offers a relaxed, friendly, adults-only atmosphere where patrons can enjoy craft beers, ciders and wines.
Westport Winery, 810 Broadway St.
Featuring Josh Fry, a self-taught native Seaside artist who creates using spray paint cans combined with complex stencils. A firm believer that anyone can make art with practice; he produces a YouTube series, teaches classes and does live painting shows for area youth and other organizations.
Angi D Wildt Gallery, 737 Broadway, #2
Featuring rare watercolors by artists with signatures are illegible to the naked eye. One painting is clearly dated 1875. The other one is either from 1888 or 1889. This will make for an evening of interesting discussion and research during the Art Walk. Did the same artist paint them at different times of his career? Is one artist a student of the master? Dave Bartholet, local nationally recognized watercolor artist at Gilbert District Gallery was able to make some determinations.
Blue Bond Art Studio and Gallery, 417 S. Holladay Drive
Featuring oil paintings and acrylics by Blue Bond, an accomplished Seaside professional artist whose specialty likes in portraits and wildlife. With over fifty years of experience, the artist teaches one-to-one classes in oil or acrylic to novices and experienced painters alike.
Starry Night Inn, 811 First Ave.
Introducing artist Lea K. Tawd, PSU graduate with a B.A. in drawing, painting and printmaking. The artist, a Reiki Master, uses Reiki in the creation of her art to help others find inner healing in private sessions, workshops, and retreats. Starry Night is an art motel by the sea located in a Victorian villa where each room features art from Oregon artists. This motel offers artist residencies. The art at the motel is curated by Chris Haberman.
Find additional original art during the day at Seaside Coffee House, 3 N. Holladay Drive; Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St. and at Dough Dough Bakery, 8 N Holladay Drive.
