SEASIDE — Celebrating 15 years in 2019, the next Seaside First Saturday Art Walk, will be held 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7. The free event takes place between Holladay Drive and Broadway Street in the Historic Gilbert District of downtown Seaside.
Shine Fair Trade, 609 Broadway St.
Featuring hand painted one-of-a-kind sand dollar art by Seaside artist Sandy Higgins. Each sand dollar is collected locally, cleaned, primed and sealed with poly acrylic paint and are made to last a “very long time.”
Peddler’s Row, 604 Broadway St.
Featuring vintage oils, designer goods and work created by artisans. Peddler’s Row is a new-old business curated by Avery Loschen and Will Perkins.
SunRose Gallery, 606 Broadway St.
Featuring felted wall art, sconces and artisan jewelry by Seaside artist Robin Montero. Also presenting new spirit dolls by Jan Barber, beaded mosaics and acrylic paintings by Zemula Fleming and new sand dollar mosaics by Mimi Fox. Live music provided by guitarist David Crabtree accompanied on saxophone and flute by Ray Coffey.
Pacific Heirloom Art and Collectables, 608 Broadway St.
Featuring an extensive collection of ancient wood floats and antique netted glass floats. Wooden buoys predate glass floats. They are referred by Japanese float expert, Walt Pich, as “ancient.” Antique wooden deep-sea fishing floats should show, splits, and roughness from life in the ocean. Netted glass floats are no longer used by fishermen, yet many of them are still afloat in the world’s oceans, found primarily in the Pacific.
Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St.
Opening reception for “Contrasts,” an exhibition showing art from selected regional artists using bright, abstract palettes – electric yellows, brilliant blues, wild reds and shining greens and in addition displaying only black and white tones found in the natural world. Artists will speak on their work at 5:30 p.m. and naturalist Neal Maine will talk about the local habit at 6 p.m. Painting Seaside Live event led by Paul Brent with live music by Shirley 88 throughout the evening. Featuring abstract artists Bill Baily, Gregory Bell, Christine Downs, Agnes Field, Carmela Newstead, Jan Rimerman, Russell J. Young and Zifen Qian. In addition, Renee Hafeman, mid-century jewelry designer, and mosaic-beaded artist, Gayle H. Seely, reveal bright, new fall work.
Art in the Loft at Beach Books, 616 Broadway St.
Presenting Oregon artists Jim Zaleski and Jeffrey Hall in “The New Media Art Movement / Rise of the Tradigitalists,” an introductory exhibit of an evolving New Age art form. Once shunned and criticized by contemporary artists, the digital art world is now making peace with its once skeptical progenitors. Zaleski and Hall will help educate the public on the New Media Art movement through this exhibit and will help demystify the genre in order to encourage more acceptance by other artists and the public at large.
Seaside Yarn and Fiber, 10A N. Holladay Drive
Featuring new hand-dyed autumn colorways and offering yarn-spinning demonstrations.
The Whet Spot, 12 N. Holladay Drive
Featuring Seaside artist Billy Lutz who has painted in themes for 30 years, developing a philosophy of collectivism premised on the requirements of individual motive and other paradox. In addition, Lutz will play his guitar live during the Art Walk evening.
Angi D Wildt Gallery, 737 Broadway St., #2
Featuring Dustin Yorksie, known to his friends as Woody, is a first generation American born to Canadian immigrants. A constant love of space exploration has led the artist to a newfound passion for Astrophotography as a current major focus. Future work in weather photography, macro and landscape is in the sights for Yorksie. Meet Yorksie and artists Christine Kende and Aerin Adrian. The gallery will have extended hours until 8 p.m.
Westport Winery, 810 Broadway St.
Featuring artist Teresa Weisman-Knight who in addition to creating whimsical and functional works in photography has also traveled across the Americas to the Antarctic and Arctic Oceans. Meet the artist in the winery.
Blue Bond Art Studio and Gallery, 417 S. Holladay Drive
Featuring oil paintings and acrylics by Blue Bond, an accomplished Seaside professional artist whose specialty is in portraits and wildlife.
Starry Night Art Hotel and Inn, 811 First Ave.
Featuring the art of Caroline Green, an artist that uses glazing to create paintings inspired by the Pacific Northwest environment. The art at the motel is curated by Chris Haberman.
Find additional original art during the day at: Gilbert District Gallery, 613 Broadway St.; Seaside Coffee House, 3 N. Holladay Drive; Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St. and at Dough Dough Bakery, 8 N Holladay Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.